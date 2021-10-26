Lonny Ray Glover, 81

Lonny Ray Glover, age 81 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Monday, October 26, 2021 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was the owner and operator with his wife, Betty Jo of Jody’s Beauty Salon in Mt. Orab, Ohio for 55 years and a member of the Clear Mountain Community Church in Batavia, Ohio. Lonny was born December 17, 1939 in Greenbush, Ohio the son of the late Joseph Charles and Edrie Mary (Wall) Glover. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother – Joseph K. Glover.

Mr. Glover is survived by his wife of 62 years – Betty Jo (Rolph) Glover whom he married August 15, 1959; two sons – Gregory Glover of Hamersville, Ohio and Kevin Glover of Bethel, Ohio; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; one sister – Shirley Freeman and husband Elburn of Florida and several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contribution may be made to the Clear Mountain Community Church, 4050 Tollgate Road, Batavia, Ohio 45103.