Donald Leroy Salisbury Jr (Lee), 50

Donald Leroy Salisbury Jr (Lee) age 50, of Russellville, OH, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021 at the Bethesda North Hospital. He was born November 29, 1970 in Cincinnati, OH.

He was preceded in death by his wife Katie Reese Salisbury.

Donald Jr, better known as Lee, is survived by his parents, Donald L Salisbury Sr and Nancy Salisbury of Russellville; son, Coleman Salisbury of Cincinnati; daughter, Jaimie Salisbury of Cincinnati; two grandchildren, Dominyck Boone and Raylee Williams; sister, Leann Smith and husband George of Russellville; special nephews, Andrew and Stephen Girshovich and nieces, Kain Girshovich and Rachael Gibbons, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that loved him.

Following cremation, a private burial will be held at the Red Oak Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

The Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Red Oak Cemetery for perpetual care, ROCPCA, 303 E Main St, Russellville, OH 45168.

