Stephen Douglas Knoche, 54, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at his home.

He was born September 1, 1967 in Georgetown, OH, son of Thomas Henry Knoche and Delores Sue Doss Knoche.

He was a graduate of Lynchburg Clay High School Class of 1985 and was a former employee of Showa in Blanchester.

Surviving is his son, Brandon (Stephanie) Knoche, two granddaughters, Aliah & Liliana, mother, Sue Knoche, two brothers, Timothy (Tammy) Knoche and Mark (Cassie) Knoche. Also surviving are three sisters, Becky (Ron) Burns, Jennifer (Dusty) Blevins, Tish (Mark) Taylor, several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Carter.

Stephen was preceded in death by his father, Thomas H. Knoche.

Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in the Buford Cemetery.

Friends will be received at Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, Ohio Monday, October 25, 2021, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

