Kelly Ann Linkous Lunsford, 55

Kelly Ann Linkous Lunsford, age 55 of Hamilton, Ohio and formerly of Brown County, Ohio died Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Chamberlain Healthcare Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. She worked in manufacturing, a member of the Annie’s Inner Circle Alumni, loved attending the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show and live concerts and spending time outdoors with family and friends camping and fishing. Kelly was born November 17, 1965 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Holbert Lee and Doris Ann (Mock) Linkous. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one step-son – Derek Lunsford.

Ms. Lunsford is survived by her fiancé – William “Bill” Stonecipher of Hamilton, Ohio; one daughter – Jade Lunsford of Hamilton, Ohio; three step-children – Leslie Lunsford of Aberdeen, Ohio, Taylor Lunsford and wife Morgan of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Loren Stonecipher of Hamilton, Ohio; six grandchildren – Clayton, Madison, Kensley, Rhett and Everleigh Lunsford and Casen Powell; her four-legged grandson – Leif Garrett “Boo”, one brother – Michael Burns and wife Kathy of Williamsburg, Ohio; one sister – Tonya Linkous of Georgetown, Ohio; two nieces – Toni Burns of Williamsburg and Karia Wills of Decatur, Ohio; one great nieces – LillyAnn Wills; her best friend – Melissa Cornette-Moore of Georgetown, Ohio and many aunts, uncle and cousins.

Following cremation, a memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Brown County Humane Society.

