Take steps to prevent Lyme disease this fall

Whether it’s harvesting from the garden, the hunting season, or a hike in the woods that gets you outdoors this fall, be sure to take steps to prevent Lyme disease.

Lyme disease is spread by the bite of an infected tick. In the United States, an estimated 476,000 infections are diagnosed and treated each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you camp, hike, work, or play in wooded or grassy places, you could be bitten by an infected tick.

The people in rural parts of Ohio are among those at the greatest risk of contracting Lyme disease.

The popular deer-archery hunting season is currently underway in Brown County, OH, and hunters need to be sure to check for ticks each time they come in from a hunt.

“Lyme disease is a serious issue,” said Brown County Health Commissioner Kyle Arn. “I would encourage people to check themselves outside before they come inside.”

Use of Environmental Protection Agency registered insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, or 2-undecanone are useful for repelling ticks and other insects on skin and clothing.

For fall hunters who pursue game with a keen sense of smell such as whitetail deer, using an insect repellent on the skin or clothing may have an impact on their success, so hunters who choose not to use repellents need to perform thorough checks of their clothing and skin after each hunt.

Pay close attention to areas of the body such as under the arms, in and around the ears, inside the belly button, between toes, the back of the knees, in and around all hair and the head, between the legs, and around the waist.

According to the CDC website, remove an attached tick with fine-tipped tweezers as soon as you notice it. If a tick is attached to your skin for less than 24 hours, your chance of getting Lyme disease is extremely small; however, other diseases may be transmitted more quickly.

Over the next few weeks, watch for signs or symptoms of Lyme disease such as rash or fever. See a healthcare provider if you have signs or symptoms.

More information on preventing Lyme disease can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/ncezid/dvbd/media/lymedisease.html