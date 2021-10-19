Vicki J. Atkins, of Mt. Orab, Ohio is resting in peace with the Lord as of Friday, October 15, 2021, she was 66 years old. Vicki was born on October 1, 1955 in Georgetown, Ohio to the late Hobert and Martha (nee Miller) Myers.

Vicki is survived by her loving children David Eli (Jennifer) Atkins of Williamsburg, Ohio, Elam I. (Rebecca) Atkins of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Rhoda (Robert) Crouse of Sardinia, Ohio, Janet Atkins of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, and Laverne Sarver of Mt. Orab, Ohio; her 29 adored grandchildren; her 11 cherished great grandchildren; and her caring siblings Danny (Luwana) Myers of Sunman, Indiana, Tim (Jackie) Myers of Williamsburg, Ohio, Emma (Terry) Morgan of Sardinia, Ohio, Vida Myers of Owensville, Ohio, and Mike Myers of Owensville, Ohio.

In addition to her parents Vicki was preceded in death by her beloved husband David P. Atkins, and brother Larry Myers.

Vicki was an Eldress at the Supreme Council of the House of Jacob Church

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 11:00 am at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 10:00 am until the time of service. Bishop Namon Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at Williamsburg Cemetery in Williamsburg Township.