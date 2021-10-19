Randall P. Klinker, loving husband of Connie (nee Bridges) Klinker. Devoted father of Louis (Wendy) Klinker, Jeanne (Larry) Wetzel, John Klinker, Cindy (Derek) Grundy. Loving grandfather of Anthony (Erica), Christopher, Andrew, Rachael, Michael, Nick, Aaron, Valerie and Jack. Great grandfather of Derick and Dallas. Went home to be with the Lord on October 18, 2021 at the age of 89. Resident of Cincinnati, Ohio and formerly of Ripley, Ohio. A visitation will be held at Guardian Angels Church, 6539 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio on Saturday October 23, 2021 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056. T. P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family.