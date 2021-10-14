Matthew Scott Robbins, age 48 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was a drywall finisher foreman for Performance Contracting Inc., a member of IUPAT-DC6 Local #123, an avid hunter and fisherman and loved kids. Matthew was born December 6, 1972 in Portsmouth, Ohio the son of Eva (Dodridge) Robbins of Wheelersburg, Ohio and the late Stanley Robbins.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Robbins is survived by his wife Kimberly (Price) Robbins; six children – Matthew Hubbard and wife Liz of Williamsburg, Ohio, Matthew J. Robbins of Chillicothe, Ohio, Samuel J. Hubbard and wife Georgia of Jacksonville, Florida, Samantha R. Robbins (Scott Newman) of New Vienna, Ohio, Gabriel M. Hubbard and James R. Hubbard both of Williamsburg, Ohio; five grandchildren; one brother – Troy Robbins of Wheelersburg, Ohio; two sisters – Keri Barnhart and husband Eugene of Siletz, Oregon and Stacy Robbins-Laber of Wheelersburg, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Robbins’ residence near Mt. Orab, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the State of Ohio Hunter Safety Course c/o Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

