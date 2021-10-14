Edward Leon Swearingen, 70, of Gobles, Michigan, passed away on Thursday Oct 7, 2021 at his home.Ed was born in Decatur, Ohio on March 15, 1951 to George and Carolyn Swearingen.

Ed had a deep love for cars and drag racing from the time he was a teenager to present, where he was known as “crew-chief” for A. Parker racing team.

Ed’s racing team was family to him. Ed worked as a farmer, owned his own auto-body shop and eventually retired from working 25 years as a plumber. Ed devoted much of his time to neighbors, family and friends; and was always willing to lend a helping hand, but more importantly enjoyed mentoring and teaching the younger generation. He also enjoyed fishing with his family at the river where he grew up as a young boy.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents George and Carolyn Swearingen, brother Johnny and son in law James Hall. Ed is survived by the mother of his children Billi Cobb, his sisters Gayle(Bishop), June (Wolfe) and a brother Dennis. His children Elaine(Dennis) Deem, Jenny(Kollin) Goodwin, Rob(Kenny) Swearingen, Jennifer(Korey) Guerrero, Mike(Larissa) McCloud, and a nephew who was like a son to him Jamie(Yvetta) Swearingen. His grandchildren are Kara, Andy(Gaby) Hall, Zachary, Kory, Ted, Ruth, Andy, Drew, Alyssa, Ashton and Ronan. Ed also had many nieces and nephews who were very special to him. Per his wishes, Ed will be cremated and there will be a private family service. In Lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations in his memory to assist with fulfilling his last wishes and cover funeral costs. You may contact Ed’s family to do so.