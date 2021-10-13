Two Brown County junior high volleyball teams earned some hardware at the Southern Hills Athletic Conference tournament this past weekend.

Fayetteville’s seventh grade team won the tournament, sweeping undefeated Lynchburg-Clay in the final match. The Lady Rockets had picked up wins over Ripley and Fairfield to advance to the finals.

Fayetteville’s team consists of Raine Roark, Josie South, Jayden Adkins, Christina Murphy, Isabel Feldhaus, Lilli Allender, Lydia Jordan, Emma Barber, Jadalynn Kassner, Ava Corsmeier, Katie Brink and Ella Bryan.

The Lady Rockets are coached by Emily Pfankuck and Michelle Feldhaus.

Ripley’s girls team placed second in the eighth-grade tournament. The Lady Jays fell to Lynchburg in a three-set battle to take second place.

The Lady Jays swept West Union to advance to the semifinals. A win over North Adams sent the team to the championship round.

Ripley’s team consists of Abbie Adams, Harlie Polley, Katie Sellers, Miley Carrington, Chelsea Mellenkamp, Kendra Padgett, Raquel Hackney, Natalie Carr and Callie Fultz.

The Lady Jays are coached by Susie Skinner.