John R. McAfee, 69

John R. McAfee, age 69 of Ripley, Ohio, died Saturday, October 9, 2021 at U.C. Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born August 23, 1952 in Russellville, Ohio the son of the late Everett and Mary (Charles) McAfee. He was also preceded in death by his son – Justin R. McAfee; his mother-in-law – Rose Truesdell; two brothers-in-law – Don Kristufek and Steve Utter.

John is survived by his wife of 46 years – Debbie (Truesdell) McAfee; daughter – Amy Newton (Chip) of Beavercreek, Ohio; granddaughter – Samantha Rachele McAfee (her mother – Morgan Borders) of Ripley, Ohio; six sisters – Gloria Kristufek of Toledo, Ohio, Joyce Thomas of Ripley, Ohio, Betty Utter of Georgetown, Ohio, Marilyn Glaze (Jim) of Lake Waynoka, Ohio, Sherry Brumett (Art) of Amherst, Ohio and Melody McAfee of Georgetown, Ohio; three brothers – Jerry McAfee of Ripley, Ohio, Gary McAfee (Renee) of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky and Jim McAfee (Jennifer) of Augusta, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, October 15, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Friday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

