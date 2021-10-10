All five Brown County high schools now know where their soccer and volleyball teams will begin postseason play.

Sectional tournament draws were conducted across the state on Sunday, October 10.

In boys soccer, No. 30 Western Brown travels west to Milford take on the No. 6 Eagles on October 19. The winner of that matchup faces No. 18 Oak Hills on October 23.

No. 7 Georgetown hosts No. 9 Reading on October 19. The winner of that matchup faces either No. 2 Cincinnati Country Day or No. 12 Fayetteville-Perry on October 23.

Ripley took a first-round bye in Division III. The Blue Jays visit either No. 1 Madeira or No. 13 Clark Montessori on October 23.

Eastern Brown drew the No. 17 seed in the Southeast District and will face No. 16 Glenwood on the road on October 19. With a win, the Warriors would travel to top-ranked Minford on Thursday, October 21 at 5 p.m.

The No. 23 Western Brown girls soccer team starts sectional play against No. 26 Edgewood at home on Monday, October 18. The Lady Broncos would face No. 2 Milford in Milford on October 21 with a win.

Georgetown’s girls soccer team earned the No. 10 seed and a date with Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference foe Blanchester, the No. 12 seed. Those two teams face off in Georgetown on October 18.

The winner of that contest faces No. 3 Mariemont on October 21.

No. 14 Fayetteville begins postseason place against Clermont County’s Lady Rockets, No. 8 Clermont Northeastern, on October 18. A win sends Fayetteville to the sectional final against No. 2 Madeira on October 21.

Finally, No. 16 Ripley’s girls soccer team opens postseason play at No. 6 Reading on October 18. The winner of that contest hosts No. 17 Felicity on October 21.

Eastern Brown’s state-ranked Lady Warriors team opens sectional tournament play on Wednesday, October 20 at home against the winner of No. 15 Westfall and No. 18 Chesapeake. The No. 2 Lady Warriors would face either No. 7 Minford or No. 10 Fairland in the district semifinal on October 25 with a win.

Western Brown’s volleyball team will begin postseason play against No. 23 West Clermont at Lakota West on October 18.

The No. 22 Lady Broncos would face No. 1 St. Ursula with a win. That game would be played October 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Lakota West.

Georgetown’s girls volleyball team drew the No. 16 seed in Division III. The Lady G-Men face No. 10 Williamsburg at Reading on Monday, October 18. With a win, Georgetown would face another SBAAC foe, No. 2 East Clinton, on Wednesday, October 20.

In Division IV, both of Brown County’s squads are heading to Miami Valley Christian Academy. No. 5 Fayetteville faces No. 6 Cedarville at 7 p.m. on Monday, October 18. With a win, Fayetteville would face No. 1 Legacy Christian at MVCA on October 20 at 7 p.m.

Ripley’s volleyball team took the No. 7 seed and a first-round bye. The Lady Jays face either No. 4 Cincinnati Christian or No. 10 New Miami on October 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Eastern Brown’s volleyball team draws a familiar foe to begin tournament play. The No. 18 Lady Warriors are slated to host No. 31 Lynchburg on October 19 at 6 p.m. With a win, Eastern would advance to the sectional finals against No. 7 Nelsonville-York on October 21at 6 p.m.