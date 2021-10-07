Loree Jo Highlander, 58

Loree Jo Highlander, age 58 of Bethel, Ohio died Monday, October 4, 2021 at her residence. Loree was born March 9, 1963 the daughter of the late William Nelson and Dorothy Janice (Myers) Highlander.

She is survived by one son – Zachary Highlander of Port Arthur, Texas; one grandson – Ryan Highlander of Port Arthur, Texas; one sister – Beth Loudon and husband Doug of Georgetown, Ohio; two brothers – Brent Highlander and wife Sharon of Cincinnati, Ohio and Wade Highlander and wife Lori of Georgetown, Ohio; nieces, nephews, cousins and special cousin – Ralph Myers and wife Tammy of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Following cremation, a Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com