Youngsters compete in the corn toss during the Ag Olympics at this year’s Brown County Fair.

Local 4-H Club members compete in the bag race during the 2021 Brown County Junior Fair Ag Olympics.

Sunny weather helped to make for a huge turnout at the 2021 Brown County Fair held Sept. 27-Oct. 2.

While final attendance numbers were still being tallied, it’s possible that there were some daily attendance records set during this year’s “Little State Fair.”

As for the local students who take part in the Brown County Junior Fair activities, this year’s fair was a great success.

“We had a great Brown County Junior Fair,” said OSU Extension Educator Christy Clary. “These kids work year round and look forward to the fair each year and there are always highs and lows for each exhibitor, but no matter what it is a great learning experience.”

Sunny days and warm temperatures made for a smooth week for those who work and volunteer with junior fair activities.

“We can’t complain about the weather we had, which always help things run smoothly. It takes a village of volunteers and parents to help make everything work, it wouldn’t be possible without them and the countless hours they give,” said Clary. “Overall, it was a great week for the youth in our community and planning is already underway for next year.”

From animal shows to the Ag Olympics, local 4-H Club and FFA members kept busy during their week off from school for the fair.

The 2021 Brown County Fair queen contestants were: Sarah McConnell, Mt. Orab Renegades 4-H Club, daughter of Steve & Kathy McConnell; Bella Insko, Georgetown FFA, daughter of Derek Insko & Michelle Meranda; Caitlyn Sweet, Georgetown Hooves & Halters 4-H Club, daughter of Jeremy & Susan Sweet; Liz Duncanson, Western Brown FFA, daughter of Clayton & Michelle Duncanson; Genell Shelton, Kickin’ Up Dust 4-H Club, daughter of Jeff & Abby Shelton; Allison Daniels, Barn Busters 4-H Club, daughter of Chris & Diane Daniels; Olivia Rolph, Ringleaders 4-H Club, daughter of Mark & Rita Rolph; Laciann Barber, Brown County K-9 Renegades 4-H Club, daughter of Chrissy Barber; Kennedy Short, Fayetteville FFA, daughter of Craig & Jami Short; and Emma Vogel, Rising Stars 4-H Club, daughter of Natalie Vogel.

This year’s king contestants were: Luke Woodruff, Ringleaders 4-H Club, son of James & Julie Elcook; Jaden Utter, Eastern Brown FFA, son of Shannon & Heather Utter; and Connor Carrington, Georgetown Hooves & Halters 4-H Club, son of Brian & Jessica Carrington.

The 2020 Brown County Fair King and Queen, Pierce Schadle and Libby Scott, were present for the traditional handing over of the Brown County Fair King Staff and Queen Bracelet to the newly crowned king and queen.

All contestants received a great deal of support from the large crowd of spectators, and in the end it was Jaden Utter and Kennedy Short being crowned the 2021 Brown County Fair King and Queen.

Carrington was first runner-up and Woodruff was second runner-up.

The remaining four finalists in the queen contest were as follows: Daniels was first runner-up, Shelton was second runner-up, Duncanson was third runner-up, and McConnell was fourth runner-up.

There were also some special awards handed out during the Junior Fair King/Queen Contest.

Receiving Outstanding 4-Her Awards were Libby Scott and Kennedy Short.

Receiving ribbons for Fair Ground Decorating were the following 4-H Clubs: K-9 Renegades (first place), Brown County Country Kickers (second place) and the Sardinia Buckeyes (third place).

Receiving the 2021 4-H Alumni Award was Gigi Neal, who has put in well over 20 years of service for local 4-H.

Lee Ann Gauche received a standing ovation from the large crowd while receiving this year’s Friend of the 4-H Award.

Gauche’s has been commitment to seeing local 4-H Club members succeed over the years, going that extra mile to make sure they fully benefit from what 4-H has to offer.

Gauche recently suffered a brain aneurysm and underwent surgery, standing proudly to receive her award from OSU Extension Educator (4-H Youth Development) Christy Clary on the stage in the Danny Gray Activity Center Monday night.

Receiving Industry Ambassador Display awards were: Anne Murphy (first place), Maddie Hudson (second place), and Bella Insko (third place).

Brown County Junior Fair Parade Float winners were as follows: Jackson Junior Farmers (first place), Russellville Firecrackers (second place) and the Huntington Hot Shots (third place).

This year’s Brown County Junior Fair Industry Ambassadors included: Liz Duncanson, Small Animal Ambassador, Mt. Orab Renegades 4-H Club; Bella Insko, Wool Ambassador, Georgetown Hooves & Halters 4-H Club; Anne Murphy, Swine Ambassador, Champion Drive 4-H Club; Maddie Hudson, Dairy Ambassador, Georgetown Hooves & Halters 4-H Club; Sarah McConnell (Mt. Orab Renegades 4-H Club) & Noah Watson (Ripley Ridge Runners 4-H Club); Gabe Scott, Beef Ambassador, Brown County Young Achievers 4-H Club; Laura Stansberry, Canine Ambassador, Brown County K-9 Renegades 4-H Club; Emma Attinger, Equestrian Ambassador, New Hope 4-H Club; and Grace Humble, Family & Consumer Science Ambassador, Georgetown Happy Hustlers 4-H Club.

Adults enjoyed a variety of activities and entertainment during this year’s fair including the tractor and truck pulls, horse shows, live music, and competitions such as the husband calling contest.