John T. Patton, 74

John T. Patton “Jack”, of Fayetteville, Ohio, passed away on September 23, 2021, at the age of 74.

He was the beloved father of Lori D. (Roy) Workman and Sarah (Joey) Cates; loving grandfather of John Isaac Talley, Faith Talley, Caleb Patton, Matthew Talley, Manasa Talley, David Reynolds, RJ Workman, Chase Workman, Charlotte Workman, Adah-Mattilyn Workman, Juliana (Grant) Edenfield, JC Welte, John Thomas Welte, Nicole Welte, Katie-Belle Welte; proud great-grandfather of Rowan Wade Edenfield; step-great-grandfather of Brantley and Emmy Workman.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Patton; parents, John D. and Ada Mae Patton; brother, Jerry Patton.

Friends were received from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial took place at 10 am on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Saint Angela Merici Church, Fayetteville, OH 45118.

Interment took place at Vera Cruz Cemetery, Fayetteville, Ohio.