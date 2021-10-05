Carrie Lynn Parker, 42

Carrie Lynn Parker, age 42 of Aberdeen, Ohio died Wednesday, September 30, 2021 at the Meadowview Regional Hospital in Maysville, Kentucky. She graduated valedictorian in 1997 from the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School in Ripley, Ohio, received her bachelor’s degree in education from Wright State University in 2001 and her masters from Xavier University. Carrie was a dedicated 7th grade science teacher for the RULH School District for 20 years, a member of the Ohio and National Education Association, was a Jr. and Sr. High School cheerleading coach for RULH schools and enjoyed family vacations on the beach, as well as boating, swimming, shopping, playing BINGO on Friday nights and going to the casino. She loved her fur babies – Molly, Livvy, Bubby and Stella Shae but her biggest joy in life was being a mother. Carrie was born June 25, 1979 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of Jackie and Kathy (Watson) Gardner of Georgetown, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents – Jack and Anna Gardner, maternal grandparents – Sherrill and Dorothy Watson and one aunt – Barbara Gardner.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Parker is survived by her husband of 15 years, James Parker whom she married April 15, 2006; one daughter – Brooklynn Parker; one step-son- Daniel Broadwell; one brother – Chris Gardner and wife Meranda of Georgetown, Ohio; father-in-law – Michael Parker of Hamilton, Ohio; mother-in-law – Kathy Parker of Middletown, Ohio; three sisters-in-law – Mary Parker of Florida, Kristina Gonzalez and husband Michael of Lebanon, Ohio and Michele Moser and husband Steve of Tennessee; eleven nieces and nephews – Kaycie, Kamryn, Jace, Jax and Jasiah Gardner, Drew Smith, Zach Brandenburg, Sidney Callison, Kyle Keister and Michael and Cameron Gonzalez and many special friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, October 8, 2021 at the RULH Middle School, 2300 Rains Eitel Road, Aberdeen, Ohio 45101. John Neu will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the school. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brown County Humane Society, 100 Veterans Blvd, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com