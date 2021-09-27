Judith Ann “Judy” Myers Eaves, 80, of Gastonia passed away on September 22, 2021 at Courtland Terrace. A native of Russellville, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late F.M. “Judge” Myers and Zua Hensel Myers.

Judy was a graduate of Russellville High School and Bethesda School of Nursing in Cincinnati, Ohio and worked as a registered nurse. She was a member of the Medical Auxiliary of Gastonia; Junior League of Gaston County and Azalea Garden Club of Gaston County. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, where she was a Sunday School Teacher and church officer. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels, Schiele Museum, and taught Law Bock to inmates of Gaston County Prison System. Judy was a loving and devoted wife and mother.

Survivors include her daughter, Mary Elizabeth “Betsy” Eaves of Gastonia; son, Robert Spencer Eaves of Belmont; sisters, Helen Myers Arn, Diana Myers Tatlock; brother-in-law, Terry Tatlock; nieces and nephews, Jay Arn, Gayla Arn Schaffer, Kristen Arn Hayes, Gabe Arn, and Sheri Tatlock Noll.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Rupert Spencer Eaves, Jr.; and her brother Joe Myers.

Her family will receive friends from 1:00-2:30pm, Monday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A graveside service will be held privately for the family and special friends at Evergreen, “A Quiet Place”. Pastor John Stanley will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.

Condolence messages may be sent online at mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Eaves family.