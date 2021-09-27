Josie Miller, 82

Josie Miller, age 82, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Tuesday evening, September 21, 2021 at Clermont Mercy Hospital.

She was born December 10, 1938 in Manila, Philippines daughter of the late Pedro and Juliana Tomas.

In 1958 she married her husband Donald, who she met while he was in the Navy and then moved from the Philippines to Aberdeen, Ohio. Josie worked at Eastgate Spings and for Dr. Messina’s office. She loved flowers and gardening.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, John and Alice Miller, four grandchildren, Hope (Aaron) Russell, Julia Workman, Jennifer Palazzolo, and J.D. Miller, and a great-grandson, Austin Russell.

Josefina was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donald Miller, and a daughter, Joanne Parker.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Rambler Center, 203 E. Main St.. Russellville, OH 45168.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, Ohio is serving the family.

