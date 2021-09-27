Jennifer Jean Long, age 57 of Ripley, Ohio, died Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Mercy Health – Mt. Orab Medical Center in Mt. Orab, Ohio. She was born November 27, 1963 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Margene (Minton) Doyle. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather – Bill Doyle and a brother – Terry Minton.

Ms. Long is survived by her daughter – Sabrina Taylor D’Haillecourt of Goshen, Ohio; five step-siblings – Terra Trees of Cincinnati, Ohio, Billy Doyle of Amelia, Ohio, Gina Clark (Jason) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Rebecca Humphries (Jeff) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Janet Koch (Ron) of Columbus, Ohio; nieces, nephews and many friends.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday.

