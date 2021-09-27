Jack Knechtly, 83

Jack Knechtly, age 83 of Mt. Orab, formerly of Russellville, was called home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at his residence. He was born August 6, 1938, in Ripley, OH, the son of the late Harry Sr. and Evelyn (Davis) Knechtly. He was a minister for 36 years for many churches and was a graduate of the Cincinnati Bible Seminary.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lucille Knechtly.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Joyce Knechtly of Mt. Orab; daughters, Faith (Tom) Napier of Lynchburg and Hope (Darcy) Pitts of Mt. Orab; brother, Harry (JoAnn) Knechtly Jr of Winchester; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 12:00 PM at the Russellville Church of Christ under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Tom Napier will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Missions School – Grundy VA, 1760 Edgewater Dr., Grundy, VA 24614.

