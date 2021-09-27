Danny Ray Seip, age 61 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Friday, September 24, 2021 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was a farmer, a route deliverer for the Clermont Sun and a member of the First Baptist Church in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Mr. Seip was born August 30, 1960 in Brown County, Ohio the son of the late Freeman Ray and Ruby Carol (Charles) Seip.

Mr. Seip is survived by his loving wife of twenty-seven years – Mary Seip; five children – Danielle Morgan of Georgetown, Ohio, Danielle Smith of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Jennifer Dalton (Brandon) of Georgetown, Ohio, Shawn Smith (Jenny) of Georgetown, Ohio and Jacob Seip of Georgetown, Ohio; nine grandchildren – Tyler, Isaiah, Shyla, Kayleeanna, Stacy, Emma, Justin, Neo and Lakelyn; one brother – Randy Seip of Georgetown, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, October 1, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor Jonathon Lawler will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Friday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

