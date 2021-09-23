Leo Shepherd, age 83 of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mr. Shepherd formerly worked construction with the Paveway Corporation and was a lifetime farmer. He was a member of the Belted Galloway Society and the Georgetown Lodge F.O.E. #2293. Leo was born September 17, 1938 in Clermont County, Ohio the son of the late John Clarence and Anna Marie (Maloney) Shepherd. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Margaret (Carrington) Shepherd in 2005; one daughter – Cindy Carrington in 2020 and three brothers – John, James and Bob Shepherd.

Mr. Shepherd is survived by one daughter – Tina Carrington of Georgetown, Ohio; three grandchildren – Amanda Raleigh of New Richmond, Ohio, Gerald Dowers of Hamersville, Ohio and Tristen Vogel of Mayslick, Kentucky; four great grandchildren – Maggie Applegate, Jeremiah Woodley, Leo Dowers and Kayla Woodley and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Sunday. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

