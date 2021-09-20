Charles “Ron” Fisher, 81 years old, of Felicity, Ohio, passed away on August 17, 2021, at the Jewish Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. He is survived by his Wife: Jeraldine “Jerry” Reed Fisher. 1 Son: Ronald Mark Fisher. 1 Daughter: Stephanie (Ken) Waters. 2 Grandchildren: Kaitlyn Waters and Travis Waters. 5 Brothers: Ted Fisher and the late David, Carey, Mike and Rick Fisher. 3 Sisters: Jewlene Cartier, Glana Bates and the late Geneva Taylor. Numerous, Nieces, Nephews, Other Family and Friends. Member of the Felicity Christian Church. Funeral Services were at Felicity Christian Church 847 State Route 133, Felicity , Ohio, 45120, on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 12:00 PM. Visitation was on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, also at the church. Arrangements made by the Charles H McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union Street, Felicity, Ohio, 45120. Burial was at the Felicity Cemetery, Felicity, Ohio. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.