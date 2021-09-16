Margaret Louise Mann, age 108 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, September 13, 2021 at her residence. Mrs. Mann upholstered furniture for many years, in fact she upholstered her own couch at age 85. She was a member of the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene and loved to paint chalk art with religious images. She won many awards at the Brown County Fair for her baking rolls and cookies and crocheted many afghans during her travels on the Croswell bus tours. She always said that her favorite era was during the 1980’s when she felt she was in her prime.

Mrs. Mann was born June 18, 1913 in Woodville, Ohio the daughter of the late Albert and Grace (Gardner) Leonard. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Albert Mann in 1970, one son – Charles William Mann, one grandson – Charles Frank and one granddaughter – Doris Mann.

Mrs. Mann is survived by one daughter – Ethel Fender of Sardinia, Ohio, many friends and her cat – “Angel”.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene. Rev. Cynthia Church will be officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Friday at the Church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to ABCAP, 406 W. Plum Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com