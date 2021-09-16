David Lee Wilson, age 58 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Mt. Orab Medical Center in Mt. Orab, Ohio. David was the Pastor of the Winchester United Methodist Church.He was a member of the Georgetown Church of Christ and the Tuesday night small group. David was born July 15, 1963 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Judy (Arnold) Wilson of Georgetown, Ohio and the late Ronald Wilson. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents – Elizabeth and Shelby Wilson and Florence and Virgil Arnold.

David is survived by his mother – Judy Wilson of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister – Rhonda Currier and husband Wayne of Georgetown, Kentucky; one niece – Jennifer Huang of Clarksburg, Maryland; one great niece – Charlotte Rae and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Jason Galley will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Friday at the Church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com