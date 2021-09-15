Seasons Marketplace and Cook Show finalize line-up

As plans for the 2021 Seasons Marketplace and Cook Show at Heathfields Farm simmer into a full-flavored schedule, the show will be adding another dash of personality as they welcome Seasons and Maysville Ledger Independent contributor Babz Goldman Nartowicz.

Goldman Nartowicz is a Maysville, Kentucky resident, and along with her husband and chef Alex, the pair own and operate a creative bistro-on-wheels concept and serve southern dishes in a garden setting. Alex has more than 18 years of experience in culinary arts, customer service and food management, and Babz splits her time between the culinary process and writing about it. The pair is passionate about traveling, and incorporates flavors from their adventures in their recipes.

Not only is the line-up of chefs finalized, but the list of vendors hosts a wide variety of flavors and products to suit every palette. For those ready to attend the event with an appetite, options ranging from Feltz hot dogs, Heathfields Farm’s chicken sandwiches, to Bullard’s Bad Ass BBQ. For lighter bites, Sons of Toil will be offering hummus with vegetables and pita slices, Bean & Brew will have charcuterie selections, and Babz will offer her own sea salt caramels.

For those who are putting shopping at the top of their list during the event, there will be various skin and nail care vendors, as well as kitchen wares, creative decor, books, and more.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enter drawings for various door prizes from sponsors and vendors. Heathfields Farm will be offering a one-night stay at the guest house on the property. There will also be a two-night stay at an Ohio State Park of the winner’s choosing. In addition to those travel opportunities, there will be gift baskets available.

Tickets for the Cook Show and Marketplace are available at https://www.clermontsun.com/product-category/cooking.

VIP tickets are currently sold out, and general admission tickets are $15.

The coordinators of the Seasons Marketplace and Cook Show would like to thank the following sponsors that are bringing the show to life: Verbargs, Miller’s Furniture, Sons of Toil, CC Senior Services, Kenton Book and Wine, Dear Faith, Southern State, Mosier’s Furniture and Appliances, Fast Track, Croswell Tours, Brown County Chamber of Commerce, Rustic Rose, Adams County Florist, Heathfields Farm, Bean & Brew, Fairway Sibcy Cline, and Our Medicare Shoppe.

The cook show is set for Sept. 16.