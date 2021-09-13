Mary (nee Foreman) Feix, 87

Mary (nee Foreman) Feix of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away at home unexpectedly on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the age of 87. She was born in Brown County, Ohio on August 8, 1934 to the late Norman Stanley and Edna (nee Wise) Foreman.

Mary is survived by her loving children George Duncan of Georgetown, Ohio, Sherry Simpson of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Jim (Cathy Tull) Duncan of Mt. Orab, Ohio; her son in law Don Massari of Amelia, Ohio; her 56 grandchildren, along with numerous great and great great grandchildren; and her caring brothers Paul Foreman of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Danny Foreman of Houston, Texas, and Glenn (Lois) Foreman of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

In addition to her parents Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband Fred Feix; her two sons Gordon Duncan and Jeff Duncan, and daughter Kathy Massari.

Mary of a member of the Mt. Orab Church of Christ and a volunteer with Jacobs Ladder.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 11:00 am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Five Mile Cemetery in Sterling Township. Pastor Joe Strunk officiating.

Memorial Donations may be directed to the Mt. Orab Church of Christ.