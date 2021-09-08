Ruth Cleo Wolfe, 101

Ruth Cleo Wolfe, age 101 of Winchester, Ohio passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at Morris Nursing Home of Bethel, Ohio. She was born March 1, 1920, in Adams County, the daughter of Samuel Edward and Cynthia Anna (Riffle) Foster.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands Forrest Riggs who passed away in 1963 and Ralph Wolfe who passed away in 2012; three brothers Leslie, Herbert and Robert Foster and two sisters Mary Belle Satterfield and Mildred Chandler. She is survived by several nieces and nephews, great, great-great, and great-great-great nieces and nephews.

Ruth was a member of the Winchester United Presbyterian Church, The Nathaniel Massie Chapter of the Eastern Star and a monthly neighborhood club of friends. She looked forward to her time with the many friends in each organization.

Ruth has had a long and varied life experience. Most people are not aware that she worked as a department store clerk, waitress and factory worker prior to her first marriage. She was a farmer’s wife for many years and an avid traveler. She and Ralph were a part of the Adams County Snowbirds and spent many winter months in Florida. For two summers Ruth and Ralph, along with her brother Bob and his wife Minnie, made cross country trips visiting all the major attractions of our great country. Ruth enjoyed gardening and especially growing roses.

Ruth and Ralph befriended a neighborhood teen many years ago. Bill Stone worked for them and Ruth quickly took him under her wing and considered him her son. Over the years Bill has stayed close to Ruth and has been a constant source of help and comfort to her. He, and his wife Diane, have cared for Ruth on a daily basis in her later years.

Ruth was one of those rare and special people who richly blessed the life of everyone she met. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 10, 2021 at noon at the Winchester Presbyterian Church under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. John Robson will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity or to the Wilson’s Children Home.

Please sign Ruth’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.