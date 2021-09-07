Doug Green, 66

Doug Green was born August 22, 1955, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Basil Kenneth Green and Betty Louise (Oliver) Green and passed away September 1, 2021, at Mercy West Hospital, Cincinnati at the age of 66.

Doug served in the Ohio House of Representatives 66th District from 2013 to 2020. Doug also served as the Brown County Auditor, Brown County Recorder, President of the County Auditor’s Association of Ohio, Ohio Council of County Officials President, Ohio County Recorder’s Association President. United States Department of State International Election Observer in the south European country of Albania. “Doug is to be commended for his willingness to participate in the most difficult mission which helped move peace and democracy forward in the world” Paul DeGregorio with IACREOT.

Doug was a resident of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Norma (Sizemore) Green. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Ashley J. Newberry, Maiden Grace Newberry Myers, and JaClay William Scott Newland. Predeceased by 1 brother, survived by two sisters and three brothers, and a host of loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held, 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 11, 2021, until time of service at 4:00 PM, Saturday at the Bible Baptist Church, Mt. Orab, 990 W. Main Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Doug Green Ministries, PO Box 376 Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154, or to the Donor’s Choice.

E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Bethel serving the family.