Joshua Robert Martin, 45

Joshua Robert Martin, age 45 of Sardinia, Ohio died Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in Bracken County, Kentucky. He was an iron worker for Lithko Contracting, LLC and a United States Desert Storm Navy veteran. Josh was born May 24, 1976 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Deidra Juanita (Brooks) Richards and husband Eddie of Mt. Orab, Ohio and the late Gary “Rockman “Martin. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two grandfathers – Charles Robert Martin, Jr and Charles E. Brooks and two aunts – Jeanine Jodrey and Virginia Lee Brooks Winebrant.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Martin is survived by one special aunt – Lisa Brooks McKinley and husband Lonnie of Sardinia, Ohio; two children – Kristopher Martin of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Tayler Martin of Milford, Ohio; significant other – Cindy Wilder of New Richmond, Ohio; two stepsons – Patrick Wilder of Amelia, Ohio and Adam Wilder of New Richmond, Ohio; one brother – Jeremy Paul Martin of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two sisters – Jami Rae Fry (Josh Black) and Maggie Jarvis all of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one grandson – Karter Robert Martin of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one grandmother – Ruth Martin of Decatur, Ohio; one aunt, Barb Dailey of Decatur, Ohio and one uncle – Steve Martin of Sardinia, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Joey Puckett will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M – 12:00 P.M. Thursday. Interment will be in the Ash Ridge Cemetery in Ash Ridge, Ohio with Military Honors provided by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Joshua Robert Martin Memorial Fund c/o Merchants Bank, Mt. Orab, Ohio.

