Roberta Louise Klump, age 85 of Ripley, Ohio, died Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley. She grew up in Levanna, Ohio, graduated from Ripley High School and attended Bethesda School of Nursing, graduating in 1956. She always encouraged her children and grandchildren to achieve the highest level of education that they could and was so proud of each and every one of them no matter the path they chose. She spent most of her life on the family farm raising her four children. The last ten years before retiring, she managed the Well Child and Family Planning Clinic in Georgetown, Ohio. Mrs. Klump was born October 16, 1935 in Levanna, Ohio the daughter of the late Carl and Gertrude (Kiskadden) Hall. She was also preceded in death by her husband of thirty-nine years – William “Bill” Klump on September 11, 1997; one daughter (at birth) – Judy; one brother – Donald Hall and one sister – Audrey Watson.

Mrs. Klump is survived by two sons and two daughters – Jeanne Lawson (Bill), Mike Klump, Bridget Bowman (Harvey) and John Klump (Amy), all of Ripley, Ohio; eleven grandchildren – Dr. Cara Lawson of Albany, Oregon, Katie Kennedy (James) of Orient, Ohio, Cory Lawson of Ft. Rucker, Alabama, Joey Klump (Kim) of Erlanger, Kentucky, Ryan Klump (Laura) of Ripley, Ohio, Jacob and Seth Bowman of Florence, Kentucky, Logan and Landon Klump of Ripley, Chuck Bowman of Columbus, Ohio and Chris Bowman (Erica) of Sardinia, Ohio; eight great-grandchildren – Evan, Crosby, Daniel, Kylie, Nicki, Adalyn, Mackanzie and Brooklyn.

A graveside service will be held at 11:15 A.M. Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Frank Amberger will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: St. Michael Church 16 N. 4th Street Ripley, Ohio 45167 -or- Ripley Life Squad P.O. Box 174 Ripley, Ohio 45167

