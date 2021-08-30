Robert Dale Farley, age 78 of Aberdeen, Ohio, died Friday, August 27, 2021 at his home. He was a United States States Army Vietnam Veteran and worked in maintenance. He was an avid gardener, car enthusiast, loved boats and ships and was a big Elvis fan. Mr. Farley was born August 28, 1942 in West Virginia the son of the late Burnace E. and Margaret M. (Lester) Farley. He was also preceded in death by five siblings – Shirley Fisher, Sonny Farley, Eddie Gene Farley, William Lee Farley and Buddy Farley.

Mr. Farley is survived by his loving wife of thirty-six years – Ronda (Adkins) Farley; four children – Robert Dale Farley II of Aberdeen, Ohio, Roddy Donald Farley of Manchester, Ohio, Rachel Jewel Sweet (Troy) of Aberdeen, Ohio and Carol Lynn Lanter (Michael) of Aberdeen, Ohio; nine grandchildren – Paige Doyle (Michael), Brittany Riggins (Ian), Savannah Penrod, Dillon Scaggs-Farley, Rylan Scaggs-Farley, Sara Scaggs-Farley, Jaylan Scaggs-Farley, Emma Farley and Jacey Farley; four great-grandchildren – Ashton Riggins, Swayze Doyle, Adalyn Riggins and Ramsay Doyle; one sister – Betty Haynes of Marion, Indiana and one brother – Jimmy Farley of Bristol, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. David Benjamin will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service in Charter Oak Cemetery in Aberdeen, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Queen City Hospice 4605 Duke Dr., Suite 220 Mason, Ohio 45040.

