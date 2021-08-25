Sandy (nee Frazee) Hagge a lifetime resident of Mt. Orab passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 in Anderson Township, Ohio, at the age of 70. She was born to the late Harry G. and Imo C. (nee Williams) Frazee, in Mt. Orab, Ohio on August 27, 1950.

Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 38 years Warren Hagge of Mt. Orab, Ohio; her cherished daughter Wende Frazee of Mt. Orab, Ohio; and her caring sister Carlyon Malott of Mt. Orab, Ohio; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends.

In addition to her parents Sandy was preceded in death by her brothers Bob and C.R. Frazee and sister Jean Wilson.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11:00 am at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Interment will follow the funeral services at Mt. Orab Cemetery. Vernon Green officiating.

Memorial donations may be directed to the American Alzheimer’s Association or the Hospice of Cincinnati.