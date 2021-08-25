Eastern’s Sarah Clark battles at the net during the Brown County Volleyball Tournament on Aug. 21.

The Ripley Lady Jays celebrated a match win over Georgetown in the Brown County Volleyball Tournament held at Fayetteville Aug. 21.

Eastern’s Emily Mullins comes through with a kill during the Brown County Volleyball Tournament on Aug. 21.

Fayetteville’s Clarissa Leggett goes up for a spike during the Brown County Volleyball Tournament on Aug. 21.

Fayetteville’s Anne Murphy goes up for a spike during the Brown County Volleyball Tournament held Aug. 21.

Four of the five high school varsity volleyball teams of Brown County took to the court at Fayetteville-Perry High School on Saturday, Aug. 21 for the annual Brown County Volleyball Tournament.

It was the Eastern Lady Warriors defeating the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets in round one of the tournament to earn a berth in the championship game, while the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays claimed a match victory over the Georgetown Lady G-Men in round one to advance to the championship game.

The Eastern Lady Warriors went on to defeat the Ripley Lady Jays in the championship game to win the tournament.