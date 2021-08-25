Goldie Mae Phelps, 83

Goldie Mae Phelps, age 83 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery, Ohio. She was a homemaker and work at the former Wallace’s Supervalu and the Mt. Orab Village Drugs Pharmacy. Goldie was born February 13, 1938 in London, Kentucky the daughter of the late Albert and Naomi (Ball) Ferguson. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert “Ray” Phelps on July 26, 2021, one granddaughter – Elana Phelps and one sister – Barbara Bunnell.

Mrs. Phelps is survived by two sons – Tim Phelps and wife Connie and Jeff Phelps and wife Pam both of West Union, Ohio; four grandchildren -Brenda Hays and husband John of Warren, Ohio, Jennifer Schmus and husband Rick of Peebles, Ohio, Chris Phelps of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Chelsea Blevins and husband Anthony of West Union, Ohio; seven great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; four brothers – Dallas Ferguson of Anderson Township, Ohio, Odell Ferguson, Ivan Ferguson and Mike Ferguson all of Harrison, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Jeff Moss will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Glen Este First Baptist Church, 1034 Old State Route 74, Batavia, Ohio 45103.