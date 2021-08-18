RIPLEY, Ohio — The village’s water treatment plant could be under new ownership after this November’s election.

Ripley Village Council agreed that due to issues with brown and black water and lack of funds to properly maintain the plant, Ripley residents will vote in November whether to sell the plant to Brown County Rural Water or to maintain ownership.

Art Owens was the village’s previous administrator, and prior to his departure and replacement with current Administrator Wayne Gates, promised the village that he would continue to work on the water issue until it was resolved. He is currently Georgetown’s full-time village administrator, and works part-time for the village of Ripley.

He said that over the years, the approximately 15-year-old plant has not been maintained and has not been cost-effective for the village.

Due to the amount of loans currently taken out for the project, the village cannot apply for anymore. Owens also said that there are no grants currently available for this type of project.

The village accepted bids from various companies, and the council decided to go with Brown County Rural Water’s bid of $850,000.

The decision will be put on the November ballot, where residents will vote to either adopt the changes, or continue with the private ownership.

Owens said that during his time as administrator, he received complaints from residents ranging from brown water, to corroded water heaters, coffee pots, and collections of sediment that residents took from the filters in their faucets.

“Many people don’t drink or cook with the water,” he said.

If Ripley residents vote to accept Brown County Rural Water’s bid as the new distributor, the current treatment plant will become dormant. Owns said that if the vote passes to adopt BCRW, it could take up to a year and a half to complete construction on new ties to the water lines.

The Ripley Village Council meets every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Village Community Building.