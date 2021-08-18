Gaslight Theater Players to hold auditions

The Gaslight Theater Players and director Jennifer Stewart announce auditions for our November 2021 production of Broadcast Day May 21, 1962. Looking for adult men and women to perform a radio broadcast from 1962. Some roles require memorization, but most will be reading from the script during the ‘broadcast’. Audition dates and times are Aug. 30 7:00pm – 8:30pm, Sept. 1 7:00pm – 8:30pm, Sept. 9 7:00pm – 8:00pm, and Sept. 10 7:00pm – 8:00pm.

Auditions will be conducted at 151 32 Parkway, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176 and will consist of cold reads from the script. Performances are Nov 12, 13, 19, 20.

For more information find us on Facebook @ Gaslight Theater Players or on the web at gaslighttheaterplayers.com