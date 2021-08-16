Tom Pottorf of Williamsburg, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 he was 79 years old. He was born to the late Melvin and Hazel (nee Shinkle) Pottorf in Madison Place, Ohio on June 12, 1942.

Tom is survived by his loving children Eric and Tracy Pottorf of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Tom and Robin Pottorf of Williamsburg, Ohio, Pam and Dave Strole of Winchester, Ohio, and Sara Pottorf of Williamsburg, Ohio; his adored grandchildren Caiden, Eleanor, Codey, Luke, Taylar, Landen, Adalynn, Cyler, Nathaniel, Makenzie, Rachel, Bradley, Benjamine, and Hailey; serval cherished great grandchildren; and his caring siblings Ron Pottorf of Batavia, Ohio, and Melva Maschinot of Union Township, Ohio; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to his parents Tom was preceded in death by his daughter Barb Carter, and his sister Goldie Henderson.

Tom was a Master Mason in both the Scottish and York Rights, he was a member of the Williamsburg Masonic Temple. He was also a Shriner and a big supporter of their affiliations including the Burn Center, Hospital for Children, and the Circus. Tom sang in a Gospel Quartet named the Travelairs for over ten years.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and time (to be announced).

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family