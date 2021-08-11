Harley Craddock, 18

Harley Craddock passed away suddenly on Monday, August 09, 2021 at the age of 18. She was born on December 30, 2002 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Harley is survived by her loving parents Steve (Michelle) Craddock of Williamsburg, Ohio, and Dawn Craddock of Mt. Orab, Ohio; her fiancé James Powers of Williamsburg, Ohio; her brother Steven (Chastity) Craddock of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, Edward and Zoee Highfield of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Yvonne Dickerson of Williamsburg, Ohio; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends.

Harley graduated from Western Brown High School in the Class of 2021, she had just received her STNA Certificate and was working at Residential Concepts. She was a sales person for Monat. Harley was a free spirit who was loving and kind, she would light up any room. She will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 5:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. ORab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 3:00 pm until the time of service. Joshua Dixon will be officiating.