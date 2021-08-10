Betty Jo (nee Havens) Patten, 93

Betty Jo (nee Havens) Patten passed away at Kenton Point, Kentucky surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at the age of 93. She was born on September 16, 1927 in Ashland, Kentucky to the late John and Mayme (nee Rankin) Havens.

Betty is survived by her loving children Sherry Reid of Hamersville, Ohio, Denise (Ashley) Hawks of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Marlene (Michael) Jordan of Sardinia, Ohio, and Jason (Angie) Patten of Hamersville, Ohio; her adoring grandchildren Natalie, Nichole, Tiffany, Lyndsay, Sierra (Danielle), Sadie, Taylor, Chaz, and Lacey; her numerous cherished great grandchildren; and her 1 great great grandchild.

In addition to her parents Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband Charles Otto Patten; 2 children Cindy Sue McDavid, and Tammy Jo Patten; and 4 brothers.

Betty was retired from the Brown County Hospital, and she loved to cook and can vegetables.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 7:00 pm at the Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church located at 1693 OH-774, Bethel, OH 45106, family and friends will be received beginning at 6:00 pm until the time of service. Pastor Mike Starkey officiating.