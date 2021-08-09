Kerrin J. “Preach” Cushing, 76 (revised)

Kerrin J. “Preach” Cushing, age 76 of Ripley, Ohio, died Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. Preach was retired from Kibler Lumber after 42 years of service. He attended St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley. He was also the past President of the Brown County Democratic Club and past Chairperson of the Brown County Democratic Party. Preach also received the Silver Beaver Award from the Boys Scouts of America.

Preach was born May 20, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late John A. Cushing and Mary (Kaiser) Cushing. He was also preceded in death by his wife Sharon (Shafer) Cushing; his brother – John W. Cushing; three brothers in law – Roger Rosselot, Joe Johnson and Charles Behymer, Jr.

Preach is survived by his daughter – Sarah Cushing, special friend and companion – Angela (Germann) Hauke; his sister – Carol (Sheridan) Rosselot; sister in law – Margret (O’Neal) Cushing.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 13, 2021 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Frank Amberger will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. Friday at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Ripley Life Squad P.O. Box 174 Ripley, Ohio 45167.

