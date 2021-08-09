Charles F. “Bud” Ernst, age 84 of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, August 6, 2021. He was a 1955 graduate of the Russellville High School, a United States Army veteran, worked for the Brown County Engineers Office, Brown County Deputy Sheriff from 1960-1972; Brown County Sheriff from 1972-1980, Brown County Probation Officer and the District #9 Health and Safety Supervisor for ODOT for 27 years. Bud was a member of the Georgetown Masonic Lodge F&AM #72, the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Cincinnati and the Shriner’s, but most of all; he loved his children and lived for his grandchildren. He was born October 14, 1936 in Russellville, Ohio the son of the late Wayne Fredrick and Gladys Faye (Edwards) Ernst. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister – Dorothy Hall.

Mr. Ernst is survived by his wife of 57 years, Eleanor (Sininger) Ernst whom he married May 17, 1964; six children – Melody McKinzie and husband Pat, Ruth Ellen Kidwell and husband Craig, Heidi Hyde and husband Geoff, Chuck Ernst and wife Emily, Rob Ernst and Ryan Ernst and wife Laura all of Georgetown, Ohio; sixteen grandchildren – John Kidwell and wife Heather, Cory Kidwell and wife Heather, Jesse Lewis and husband Nathan, Kiley Hyde and Jason Lee, Koby Hyde and Zoe, Xavier, Gunner, Beau, Sophia, Mason, Bella, Caroline, Gabrielle, Griffin and Josephine Ernst; five great grandchildren – Taivon Taylor, Kendall, Ashel and Finley Kidwell and Nash Lewis and a special nephew – Ronnie Hall and wife Sherry of Lakeland, Florida.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Friday, August 13, 2021 at the funeral home with Masonic and Scottish Rite Ring Services at 7:45 P.M. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio will military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Michaels School, 300 Market Street, Ripley, Ohio 45167; Autism Awareness, One Park Avenue, Suite 1, Portsmouth, RI 02871 or the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 3229 Burnett Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229