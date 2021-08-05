Powell places sixth at Fargo

Months of work and preparation culminated in an all-American honor for a recent Western Brown High School graduate.

Gary Powell, a state qualifier at the high school level this past winter, took sixth place in the 2021 U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota last month. He was the only member of Ohio’s Junior Greco-Roman team to place in the event.

“It was crazy,” Powell said. “It’s a whole different experience than what you’re used to. It’s guys across the whole nation. There are 47 different states and Puerto Rico there. You go against some of the top guys in the nation.”

Powell has wrestled at large events before, but none of those compared to the experience in North Dakota.

“You walk into the Fargodome, down the steps and it’s a whole different experience,” Powell said. “You go to big tournaments like this and for folkstyle and there are somewhere in the teens at most. There are almost 30, it’s overwhelming for most.”

Powell drew a first-round bye and then defeated Iowa’s Crew Howard 8-0. He then slipped past Tennessee’s Ashton Davis 6-5 before falling to Joshua Howell from Indiana.

In the consolation bracket, Powell bested Arizona’s William Durbin 5-4. He then defeated Howard a second time (4-0) to clinch a spot on the podium.

A 7-4 defeat to Iowa’s Kalob Runyon sent Powell to the fifth-place bout, where another loss to Howell ended his tournament.

Prior to competing in the Greco-Roman event, Powell wrestled freestyle. He did not place in that tournament.

“That didn’t go so well,” Powell said. “Greco was a different story…I was more in the correct mindset. I wanted to use more of my throws, and I feel like I cost myself. In Greco, it’s all upper body. In freestyle, it’s all over. I was in the Greco mindset.”

In order to qualify for nationals, Powell had to start at a more local level.

“I wrestled once at Western Brown and once at Dayton Carroll and took first in both places,” Powell said. “Then you can either go to the central regionals or the state tournament. I wasn’t able to make regionals because I was graduating this year. I went to state and took first in both styles.”

While winning the two titles, Powell earned himself another piece of hardware: The 2021 Lucas Marcelli Memorial Ironman Award, given to the top junior wrestler.

“[That] felt good,” Powell said. “I was really hoping I got it. I flew through the tournament, I pinned everybody but one and I ended up teching him.”

The state tournaments ended in May but the national event was not until late July. During the two months in between, Powell prepared for nationals by attending practices led by several different coaches, including a familiar face: former Western Brown wrestler and current Brecksville assistant coach Jake Henderson.

In addition to Henderson, Powell trained under the tutelage of Richard Estrella, a two-time USA Olympic team coach.

”I was training every day with him,” Powell said. “It definitely made an impact. It helped me in my first match, one of the moves I hit was one I just learned from him.”

Powell has since turned his attention to his collegiate career. He announced his decision to wrestle and play football at Mount St. Joseph on May 6.

“I had a few different options,” Powell said. “At the end, I wasn’t ready to give up one of the sports. Mount St. Joe has Cornell Beachem Jr. and he’s dual sport there. He was DIII player of the year and he was ranked number one in his weight class. They know what they’re doing, they know how to make it work. If I wanted to do both, at least try the first year, that’s the place to do it.”