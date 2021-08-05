Pauline Ann Swearingen Yeager, age 82 of Ripley, Ohio, died Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was self-employed for many years, a homemaker, a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio and a member of the weaving club in Russellville, Ohio. Mrs. Yeager was born December 8, 1938 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Cyril and Hilda (Germann) Brown. She was also preceded in death by two husbands – George Donald Swearingen and Curby Yeager; one daughter – Sandy Schubert; one son – Scott Swearingen; one sister – Ruth Johnson; two brothers – Donald Brown and Jerry Brown.

Mrs. Yeager is survived by two daughters – Kelly Swearingen and Paula Pfeffer, both of Ripley, Ohio; two sons – Steve Swearingen of Alexandria, Kentucky and Tim Swearingen of Ripley, Ohio; ten grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 6, 2021 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Frank Amberger will be the Celebrant. There will be no visitation. Interment will be in Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio.

