Seven indicted on drug-related charges in Brown County Court of Common Pleas

Of the eight individuals indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury on July 15, seven of them were on felony drug charges.

Frankie Lane Blevins, 26, of Peebles, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking of drugs (second degree felonies, Methamphetamine), two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (third degree felonies), and one count of possession of drugs (fifth degree felony, Buprenorphine).

According to court documents, Blevins was previously convicted of a drug abuse offense on Oct. 17, 2017 in the Adams County Court of Common Pleas.

Joshua B. Strunk, 37, of Bethel, was indicted on one count possession of heroin (fifth degree felony), one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (fifth degree felony), one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony, Methamphetamine), and one count of escape (third degree felony).

Christina Luanne Wright, 45, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on two fifth degree felonies for aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine), and one third degree felony for aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine).

Linda Dyer, 30, of Amelia, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony, Methamphetamine).

Meshell Grace, 31, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony, Methamphetamine) and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony, Clonazepam). According to court documents, Grace was previously convicted of a drug abuse offense in April of 2015 in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas for trafficking in heroin.

Angela K. Wooster, 24, of Higginsport, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony, Methamphetamine).

Elizabeth Burson, 33, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony, Methamphetamine).

The only July 15 indictment in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas Criminal Division that wasn’t for drug-related charges was Michael Jay Smith, 43, of Goshen, who was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third degree felony).

Methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin are among the most common drugs leading to arrests by sheriff deputies in Brown County in recent months, according to Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis. If you see drug activity occurring, contact the Brown County Sheriff Office at (937) 378-4435 and report it immediately. If you have knowledge of drug activity taking place in Brown County, anonymous tips can be posted on the Brown County Sheriff website at www.BrownCountyOhioSheriff.us (found under the “Enforcement” section of the website).

Cracking down on illegal drug activity in the county can also lead to a reduction in other crimes, including burglaries and thefts.

“The drug crime is a crime from which other crimes flow,” said Sheriff Ellis.

Brown County Sheriff incident reports for the month of July have shown multiple cases of theft and breaking and entering taking place throughout the county. On July 14, victim Gary Cooper reported that an unknown person cut one of his catalytic converters off of his 2003 Chevrolet truck and that he had no idea who would have done it. According to the incident report, the offense must have taken place during the overnight hours because Cooper found a partial blade to a reciprocating saw in his driveway that wasn’t there the prior day.

The incident report went on to state that the reporting officer “advised the victim that this was a common offense anymore and that he should contact his insurance company.”

On July 12, a Brown County Sheriff deputy was dispatched to 16883 US Route 68 in reference to a business alarm. Upon arrival, they found a broken window. With assistance from the Mt. Orab Police Department, officers forced entry to the rear door but did not locate any individuals inside. Glass was collected as evidence for the investigation.

These two reports of theft and breaking and entering are in addition to other incident reports of theft and breaking and entering that have taken place over the past month in Brown County.