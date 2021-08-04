Library celebrates ‘Christmas in July’

Audrey Brune goes in for a hug from Mrs. Claus (Nancy Arn). London Johnan awaits one of the reindeer to take a treat. A Hawaiian-themed Santa (Jack Davis) looks on the reindeer brought to the event by Whitetail Acres. Mrs. Claus (Nancy Arn) reads to children during the event. Arts and crafts were available for the children during the evening.

Cotton candy, live reindeer, and a Hawaiian-themed Santa and Mrs. Claus kicked off the Brown County Public Library’s final summer event on July 24. Held at the Mary P. Shelton location in Georgetown, the library celebrated its closing “Christmas in July” event for the community with snacks, an opportunity to pet live reindeer, as well as games and craft activities.

Kelly Barrow, a librarian and Youth Services Associate at the Georgetown branch of the library, said that this was the first time they have held a Christmas in July event. She said that she usually coordinates live reindeer and other holiday-themed events in December, but because of Covid, they were unable to host it this past year. She said she was happy for the turn out, as well as the opportunity to share some spirit during the summer.

“I’m loving it,” Barrow said.

She said that all branches of the Brown County Library were represented at the event, with a liaison from each location working different booths. Among them were a popcorn machine, snow cones, cotton candy, arts and crafts, sidewalk chalk, and even a rainbow parachute for the children to lift and play.

The reindeer were brought to the event by Whitetail Acres, a nursery and landscaping company based in Brookville, Indiana. The reindeer are seasoned pros at traveling to events, and have been to Georgetown multiple times for holiday-themed celebrations. Alice and Kevin Priessman own the company which started out as a “cut your own Christmas tree” farm, and it has grown over the years to a full-service landscaping and nursery company. They have a total of 19 reindeer, who range in age from 11 to three babies that were born this Spring. The two female reindeer at the event had a full set of antlers, that still had the fuzzy outer layer that will shed as they reach the full size and autumn approaches.

Although this is the final event for the library’s summer program, Barrow said that there will be more upcoming events, including a themed murder mystery party. For more information about events hosted by the library, visit their website at https://www.browncountypubliclibrary.org/calendar/month.