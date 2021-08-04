Health Department to give away free helmets

The Brown County Health Department is hosting an event to give helmets to children in an effort to reduce the number of ATV and bicycle accidents. “Lids for Kids” will take place on September 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Georgetown Fire and EMS Building.

Ami Yelton, a registered nurse at the Health Department, said that the idea for giving away helmets came to the team of nurses after multiple accidents happened to children of parents who work for the county while riding utility vehicles without protection for their heads. Unfortunately, Yelton said, one of the accidents resulted in the fatality of an 11-year-old girl. Shortly after the accident, two other children were hospitalized for concussions from utility vehicle accidents.

According to the Brown County Health Department’s website, “85 percent of kid’s head injuries can be prevented by a properly-fitted helmet.”

Prior to the September 1 event, those interested in receiving a free, fitted helmet should contact the nurses at the Health Department before August 20. The fittings will require a pre-registration in order for the department to know how many helmets to order. Children receiving helmets must be between the ages of four and 16, and must be residents of Brown County.

The funds for the helmets and event are being provided by donations from the Brown County Health and Wellness Foundation. The foundation is a “non-profit organization whose mission is to provide programs and services designed to promote the general health and well-being of the citizens of Brown County,” their website states.

Yelton said that ‘Safety Pup’ will likely be at the event as well as an ATV that will be used to demonstrate and teach safety techniques.

She said that if this year’s event goes well, the department plans to host another, bigger event next year.

“Even if we can save one life, that’s worth it,” she said.

To pre-register, call the Brown County Health Department at 937-378-6892 and press 1 to speak with the nurses.