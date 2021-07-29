SHAC launches new website

When fall sports begin in roughly one week, fans in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference will have a new place to go to find stats, schedules, scores and more.

The SHAC launched a website in late June, www.shacathletics.com. Structured similarly to sites for leagues across the area, such as the SBAAC and the ECC, the site uses SIDTools to help centralize information for the league.

“The board felt that it would be a good place to have all the information,” SHAC commissioner Michelle Gleim said. “Records, schedules, stats. It makes it accessible for everybody. Coaches have a hard time finding out other team’s records. C103 tries to help us out with that, but you know how coaches are. If they lose, they don’t want to call the scores in. We’re hoping that through this website, the coaches can go on and enter the information. We’re hoping it’ll be a good centralized location for fans, coaches and players to go.”

In the past, the conference hosted stats and standings through the Cincinnati Enquirer, but that stopped in 2019. Now, everything is ran through SIDTools.

“[SIDTools] set everything up, we go in and set stuff on our end but they’ve been a tremendous help getting everything sorted out and ready to go,” Gleim said.

Once it’s fully up and running, Gleim hopes it benefits fans, athletes and coaches at all levels. The trick is getting the word out.

“A lot of people don’t know that it exists yet,” Gleim said. “We’re meeting with the athletic directors here in about a week and I’ll get all that information out to them. I feel like we have to get it out on Twitter and Facebook and everything so that everybody knows.”

Fall sports coaching can officially begin in all fall sports on Sunday, August 1. Volleyball previews can start on August 2 and the golf season begins on Thursday, August 5.