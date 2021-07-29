Robert Raymond “Ray” Phelps, age 89 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Monday, July 26, 2021 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Care Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was a retired superintendent for CG&E, a United States Korean War Army veteran, a member of the Glen Este First Baptist Church in Batavia, Ohio, a 60 year member of the West Union Masonic Lodge F&AM #43 and a lifetime member of the Charles E. Eyre American Legion Post #633 in West Union, Ohio. Ray was born November 24, 1931in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Elmer and Ethel (Henry) Phelps. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one granddaughter – Elana Phelps, one brother and two sisters.

Mr. Phelps is survived by his loving wife of 65 years – Goldie Mae (Ferguson) Phelps; two sons – Tim Phelps and wife Connie and Jeff Phelps and wife Pam both of West Union, Ohio; four grandchildren -Brenda Hays and husband John of Warren, Ohio, Jennifer Schmus and husband Rick of Peebles, Ohio, Chris Phelps of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Chelsea Blevins and husband Anthony of West Union, Ohio; seven great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; one brother – Jack Phelps and wife Audell of Cincinnati, Ohio and one sister – Betty Joann Gerrety of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, August 1, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Jeff Mullis will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Glen Este First Baptist Church, 1034 Old State Route 74, Batavia, Ohio 45103.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com