Locals win Space Coast World Series title

Five Brown County softball standouts brought home some hardware last month.

Ali Bell, Carolyn Edmisten, Sophie Jamison, Morgan Cake and Mackenzie Cake were five of the 10-player NKY Fury 12U softball team that won the Space Coast World Series championship in late June.

Those 10 players combined to score 67 runs over nine games while allowing just 20 en route to the championship. Christie Jones, who coaches the team with her husband, Jay, said the experience was a perfect way to prove to the players that the work they were putting in was making an impact.

“[It was] like a culmination of everything it took to get there finally paying off,” Christie Jones said. “So many things had to go our way. We hung tough, grinding out games and [we] kept finding ways to come out on top.”

The team finished second in pool play, one of three squads to post 2-1 records in Pool E. The team defeated squads from Georgia and Florida before falling to another Florida team, the Suwannee River Elite.

Once in the bracket, the team had more work to do, picking up wins over squads from South Carolina (11-2), Florida (9-1) and Illinois (4-3).

In the quarterfinals, the Fury defeated Texas Glory TPA 12U 3-2. That squad would go on to place fourth.

Two wins over 007 12U Mauer, a team from St. Amant Louisiana, gave the Fury the championship victory. The ending of the final contest, a 3-2 win, capped off a tournament in which the team routinely was able to make plays late to secure victories.

“We won three of our last four on the very last play of the game,” Christie Jones said. “Even in the championship, we were down two runs with two outs. It was one of those tournaments that never really lets you get too comfortable.”

Several different factors came into play, allowing the team to post an 8-1 overall record in the tournament.

“You can’t go 8-1 without a lot of things working out,” Christie Jones said. “Our pitchers kept very talented hitters off balance. Our defense was lights out for the most part. We scored more than twice as many runs as our opponent for the tournament.”

Individually, players stepped up when they were needed, according to Jones.

“Timely big plays carried us,” Christie Jones said. “So many teams do not win because they don’t get the big hit or the big out when they have to have it. Somehow, we got it when we had to have it.”

Jones closed by thanking the players and their families for the work they put in to help the team get where it is today.

“I am just so proud of our team, our parents, our coaches and our fans,” Christie Jones said. “It really takes a village, we feel so blessed to be in our village.”